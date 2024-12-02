Uganda: Kabale Hospital Mortuary Struggles As UNHCR Collects Bodies of Congolese Refugees

Ten Congolese nationals perished in a road crash on their way to a refugee settlement last week

Grief and sorrow engulfed Kabale Hospital Mortuary as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) retrieved the bodies of nine Congolese refugees who perished in a tragic road accident in Rubanda district.

The victims were traveling from Kisoro district to Rwamwanja Refugee Camp in Kamwenge district aboard a vehicle, registration number UBK 037G, when the accident occurred.

Over 40 passengers were reportedly on board at the time.

Jimmy Ogwang, UNHCR team leader, confirmed that 10 bodies had been identified, including the driver, who was not a refugee.

Among the refugees, seven were from Rwamwanja settlement, one from Nakivale, and another from Kyaka. Ogwang clarified that the victims were not under UNHCR or government transportation arrangements but were traveling independently.

Lilian Aber, the state minister for refugees, revealed that investigations are underway to determine if the refugees had returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to Ugandan law, refugees who return to their home country risk losing their refugee status unless they follow proper documentation procedures.

Efforts are ongoing to assist the injured victims admitted to hospitals. The deceased are set to be buried in designated burial grounds within the refugee settlements.

The incident has sparked discussions on the rights and responsibilities of refugees regarding movement and repatriation, highlighting the complexities surrounding refugee management In Uganda.