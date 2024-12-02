Malawi Youths Form Own Political Party - NYA to Contest 2025 General Elections in Full Throttle

In a bold move to tackle the current biting economic challenges facing Malawi, the country's youths have teamed up to form their own political movement, the National Youth Alliance (NYA).

The newly formed youth party plans to field a presidential candidate from it's members in the upcoming September 2025 general elections.

According to NYA National Coordinator, Shaibu Saidi, the party's formation is a response to the continued neglecting of the youths, abuse, suffering, and torture that the youths have endured since the introduction of the multiparty system in Malawi.

Said Saidi: "We are tired of being fed with fake promises, being used, abused, and accused by the old politicians in this new democratic society.

"We're often sent on evil errands, used as tools for violence, instead of being mentored and groomed as the next leaders and managers for various positions and departments"

Shaibu added that Malawians are fed up with the government system that prevents youths from taking higher positions.

"The old guards must forget about abusing us anymore. That privilege is now gone. We've formed our own political party that will field our own presidential candidate, members of parliament, and councilors across the country. We are charting our own course without any fear of reprisals that may befall us. Tatopa ndikuzunzikila akuluakulu oyipa mitima"

The NYA has already organized several youth mobilization meetings nationwide, calling upon citizens to support the movement and bring solutions to the country's current economic woes.

A significant number of entrepreneurs, graduates, and students from various universities and colleges are joining the movement.

In an interview, Political Analyst Enest Thindwa commended the youths for taking this step, urging them to adopt new and distinct approaches to governance.

Said Thindwa: "If NYA can adopt a new way of approaching to politics, different from existing approaches, things will work out positively for them.

"However when they continue with approaches of already existing parties, they will not make it because people need to see changes."

He added that Malawians are facing numerous economic challenges, providing an opportunity for a new party to rise and offer solutions.