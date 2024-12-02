Malawi: Abida Mia Urges Voter Registration Amid Borehole Repairs in Chikwawa

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency and Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, has called on the residents of Chikwawa and Nsanje to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise under the third phase.

Speaking during a weekend event in Chikwawa, where she distributed borehole spare parts to local leaders, Mia emphasized the importance of voter registration as a civic duty. She encouraged Traditional Leaders to urge their communities to register before the exercise concludes on December 11, 2024.

"Voting is a fundamental right. It empowers citizens to choose leaders who will spearhead development projects at all levels--Ward Councillors, Members of Parliament, and the President," she said.

Borehole Repairs and Community Ownership

In addition to rallying for voter registration, Mia addressed the issue of water supply by distributing spare parts to restore damaged boreholes. She urged communities to take responsibility for maintaining boreholes to ensure their longevity.

"As Member of Parliament, I've worked to bring water, school blocks, hospitals, and other development projects to every corner of this constituency. These achievements go beyond my 2019 campaign promises," Mia stated.

Development Praised by Local Chiefs

Senior Chief Ngabu commended Mia for her development efforts, noting that Chikwawa Nkombedzi has seen significant improvements in infrastructure and public services under her leadership. He pledged that Traditional Leaders would protect boreholes and support further projects.

"People in this area can now point to tangible development projects," said Chief Ngabu, adding that Traditional Leaders have already been mobilizing their communities to participate in the voter registration exercise.

Final Phase of Voter Registration

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is conducting the third and final phase of voter registration in six districts: Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mwanza, Chikwawa, and Nsanje. The exercise is part of preparations for the 2025 Tripartite Elections, where Malawians will elect Ward Councillors, Members of Parliament, and the President.

With voter registration being a cornerstone of democratic participation, Mia's dual focus on civic engagement and practical development underscores her commitment to improving the lives of her constituents.