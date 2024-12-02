Uganda: Over Three Million to Benefit From Shs 1.3tn Climate-Smart Agriculture Initiative

A transformative climate-smart agriculture project funded by the World Bank and the Government of Uganda is set to benefit at least 3.9 million Ugandans across the country, Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture said.

The project, which has a budget of Shs 1.3 trillion, will be implemented in 69 districts spanning 13 agro-ecological zones, including seven districts that host refugees.

It is designed to enhance agricultural productivity, improve market access, build resilience in select value chains, and provide a rapid response to emergencies and crises.

"The ministry of Finance secured funding from the World Bank for the Climate-Smart Agriculture initiative, which was approved by both cabinet and parliament in 2023. Key focus areas include seed production, multiplication, distribution, certification, and storage," Tumwebaze said.

Tumwebaze further highlighted that the government plans to focus on revitalizing agricultural infrastructure, particularly through animal technology multiplication in districts like Serere. The project will also set up research centers and regional mechanization hubs.

In addition to crop and livestock interventions, the project will address challenges such as invasive aquatic weeds that threaten fish populations. To support fisheries, the government will provide fiberglass fishing boats to replace the dangerous wooden boats many fishermen use.

The initiative will also support post-service handling and validation equipment, along with the construction of storage facilities, all of which will be demand-driven and provided based on local needs.

Alex Asiimwe, deputy project coordinator, emphasized that the project will enhance climate-smart agricultural research and strengthen seed and agro-climatic information systems. These measures aim to improve agricultural productivity and resilience.

To boost income generation, the government will offer matching grants for larger community investments, focusing on sub-county and district level projects. Additionally, incentive payments will be provided for labor-intensive public works in areas where land is jointly owned by communities.

The government will also establish an Immediate Response Mechanism to finance expenditures during emergencies such as severe droughts, floods, pest outbreaks, or economic shocks. This rapid response framework will help the country mitigate the effects of natural or man-made crises.

In addition to increasing agricultural output, the project will focus on improving market access by enhancing climate-smart harvesting, post-harvest handling, storage, and value addition. Cold chain equipment, value-added machinery, and the rehabilitation of farm- to-market access roads will be part of the project's infrastructure support.

The six-year initiative will be carried out by the ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, in collaboration with key agencies such as the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO), the National Animal Genetics Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), and the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA).

The project will support key crops including coffee, cocoa, mango, citrus, Hass avocado, cashew nuts, cassava, soybeans, sorghum, and maize. It will also address livestock, including dairy and beef cattle, as well as fisheries, beekeeping, and black soldier fly larvae farming.