Kenya Mandates GMO Rearing Registration After Court Lifts Ban

2 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) now requires individuals rearing Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) to register and obtain approval, following the High Court's November 7 ruling lifting the 2012 ban on GMO cultivation.

NBA has emphasized strict adherence to safety protocols under the Biosafety Act, warning that unauthorized dealings with GMOs are punishable by law.

Application forms are accessible via the NBA website and eCitizen platform.

Since 2010, Kenya has approved various GMO applications, including trials and limited cultivation.

Advanced evaluations are ongoing for genetically modified crops such as maize, cassava, and sweet potato to enhance agricultural resilience.

Kenya joins 11 African nations advancing GMO cultivation for sustainable farming.

