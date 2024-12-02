Somalia: Somali President Appoints Hani Abdi Gas As Youth and Sports Advisor

2 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Hani Abdi Gas as his Advisor on Youth and Sports Affairs, the Somali government announced.

According to Villa Somalia statement, Gas brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise in youth affairs. She has worked for numerous international and local organizations, where she has represented Somali youth in various forums.

Her career highlights include significant roles in youth advocacy, policy development, and program implementation to foster youth empowerment.

In his statement, President Mohamud emphasized the importance of Gas's new role and urged her to leverage her extensive background in social development to support and empower Somali youth.

The head of state highlighted the critical role young Somalis play in the defense and ongoing development of the country, expressing optimism about the positive impact Gas's appointment will have on national youth initiatives.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.