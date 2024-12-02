Somalia: Somali President Appoints Hani Abdi Gas As Youth and Sports Advisor

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has appointed Hani Abdi Gas as his Advisor on Youth and Sports Affairs, the Somali government announced.

According to Villa Somalia statement, Gas brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise in youth affairs. She has worked for numerous international and local organizations, where she has represented Somali youth in various forums.

Her career highlights include significant roles in youth advocacy, policy development, and program implementation to foster youth empowerment.

In his statement, President Mohamud emphasized the importance of Gas's new role and urged her to leverage her extensive background in social development to support and empower Somali youth.

The head of state highlighted the critical role young Somalis play in the defense and ongoing development of the country, expressing optimism about the positive impact Gas's appointment will have on national youth initiatives.