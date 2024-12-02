Zimbabwe: Dynamos Mentor Chigowe Proves He Is the Big Deal After Retaining Chibuku Super Cup

LLOYD 'Mablanyo' Chigowe was a happy man last Saturday after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars 4-2 on penalty shootouts to win the Chibuku Super Cup.

Despite his long marriage with the club, Saturday's trophy was Mablanyo's first at the helm of Dynamos' technical team.

Although he is leading the side on an interim basis, history will always remind pundits that he was the man who helped Dynamos defend the Chibuku Super Cup in 2024.

In his humble words, Chigowe claims it was not because of him that the team won Saturday's finale, but rather it was the players' character.

"The team has got great character; we have fighters and also, we have brave boys. They fought from that goal Ngezi scored to score an equaliser.

"When we saw that we were no longer in the title race, we focused on he Chibuku Super Cup and we laboured, today our labour has paid off we have retained the cup," he said during a post-match interview.

So important was Saturday's victory for Dynamos, especially after a chaotic season in which the club hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons emanating from the board room, cascading down to the players.

Since Chigowe's appointment as interim head, countless times Dynamos players have boycotted training in protest of unpaid winning bonuses and sign on fees.

Other than that, Dembare had a poor CAF Confederation Cup campaign in which they were booted by Orapa United in the second preliminary round, only to find out that there was poor players' welfare in Botswana, thanks to Murape Murape who spilled the beans in an interview last month.

Amidst of all these setbacks, still Mablanyo navigated his way to give Dynamos a trophy, after a poor run in the league which saw them finishing 8th.

It actually took Mablanyo's character to motivate the demoralized team to give its best in the final, since reports indicated that the players were threatening to boycott the final match in protest to their outstanding dues.

Ironically each time Mablanyo is trusted to lead Dynamos as head coach, the club's brand will be in the mud but somehow God always gives him the wisdom to save it.

In 2018, he was landed the hot seat while Dembare was fighting relegation with a task to help it survive, effortlessly he did that, only to be fired at the beginning of the following season after a poor start which somehow was not for him to take the blame since the club had limited budget for transfer market, forcing him to work with players from the junior team.

Now that Chigowe has proved to be the real deal again, is Dynamos going to land him a permanent head coach role or they will eliminate him again?