Rwanda: Recap - Sandra Teta, Weasel Wedding Bash So Close and Nasty C Kicks Fan in Kigali

The final week of November was filled with a lot of exciting showbiz development, sagas and trends that kept the local entertainment industry buzzing.

South African rapper Nasty C was the highlight of the week for his kick on a fan at The Shineboy Fest which took place on November 29 in Kigali, while Chris Eazy's new song, Sambolelo remains a talk in town after evidence emerged that it faces copyright infringement.

The New Times picks more stories that trended most in local showbiz over the week.

Sandra Teta, Weasel's wedding plans 'in motion'

Kampala-based Rwandan socialite Sandra Teta, the mother of three kids with Weasel Manizo, last week came public on her plans to officially wed the Ugandan star who is part the famous Mayanja family.

According to Teta, plans are in motion for an introduction ceremony in Rwanda, where Weasel will visit her parent.

Their relationship has been the subject of public attention for years, especially when the socialite returned to Rwanda in August 2022 after it emerged that Weasel was on numerous occasions involved in beating and abusing his Rwandan girlfriend.

Nasty C kicks fan at Davis D's 10-year music fete

South African rapper Nasty C's performance at in Kigali was shaped controversy after he was filmed kicking a fan who was trying to pull him off stage.

This happened mid his performance at Davis D's 10-year anniversary, Shineboy Fest that took placed Friday, November 29 at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village.

It was a situation in which the 'Crazy Crazy' hit maker never wanted to get into but it didn't stop him from putting up an energetic show that left many of his fans overwhelmed.

Chris Eazy faces criticism over 'alleged' copyright infringement

Chris Eazy, one of Kigali's best musicians so far, is back on trends, but for bad reasons, after evidence emerged that both the audio and video production of his recently released song 'Sambolela' were copied from other production works.

The song samples melodies and lyrics from Franco's hit song dubbed Mario.

Music enthusiasts stormed to social media to criticize the artiste for what they called unprofessional attitude. However, Chriss Eazy remained silent on the accusations and continued promoting the song which has crossed over 500,000 views on YouTube within less than a week.

Tems adds Kigali to her 2025 world tour

Tems, one of the most famous female musicians from the African continent last week confirmed that she will perform in Kigali during her "Born in the Wild" world tour in 2025.

Tems confirmed the development through social media, after announcing his concert in South Africa scheduled to take place on March 20, 2025.

The 28-year-old artiste is known for various songs including 'Crazy Things', 'Damages', 'Try Me', 'Fountains' featuring Drake and many others.

Court upholds detention of vlogger Fatakumavuta

The Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on Monday, November 25, upheld a decision by Kicukiro Primary Court to deny bail to Jean Bosco Sengabo, alias 'Fatakumavuta,' a former radio presenter turned YouTuber.

He will remain in remand pending trial in substance on charges that include spreading false information, defamation, drug abuse, and issuing cyber threats.