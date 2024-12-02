Uganda: Presidential Task Force Halts Activities On Disputed Land in Lubowa

The Presidential Special Task Force on Land Matters and Environment, led by Brig. Gen. Moses Lukyamuzi, has suspended all activities on a contested 23-acre piece of land in Lubowa, Wakiso District.

The land, claimed by the descendants of the late Prince Kamanya Simbwa, has been at the center of a heated disputed involving two individuals, Philip Munduni and Dr. Bernard Muyaya, who are accused of illegal acquisition and subdivision of the property for sale.

The Task Force's intervention follows a petition by the Kamanya Simbwa family to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire.

During an on-site visit, Brig Gen Lukyamuzi ordered an immediate halt to all activities, including construction and plot demarcation, and called for the removal of any structures erected on the land.

Ibrahim Kabuye, the Task Force's lead investigator, stated that the family's ownership documents are authentic, while those presented by Munduni and Muyaya are forged.

"They have falsified the signature of the late Prince Kamanya Simbwa to obtain fraudulent land titles," Kabuye revealed.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused individuals, who have ignored prior orders to cease activities on the land.

Local council chairperson Umar Lule expressed gratitude for the Task Force's intervention, noting that the community had endured threats and intimidation linked to the dispute.

Jamil Sempala, a Task Force member, assured that a detailed report would be submitted to Gen. Otafiire, emphasizing the commitment to ensuring justice and holding complicit government officials accountable.

"We are determined to expose and prosecute any officials aiding land grabbers," he stated.

Philip Munduni, who was present during the Task Force's visit, denied the allegations, asserting ownership of the land.

"I have a genuine title, and I will not allow anyone to take this land from me," he said.

To prevent further encroachment, the Task Force has stationed private security guards on the disputed property as investigations continue.