Uganda Among Winners of Bic Art Master Competition

Ugandan Mesearch Kaweesi has been named as a national winner in the 2024 edition of the Bic Art Master Africa annual art competition. His artwork was selected as among the best from 56 entries in the 6th edition of the Bic Art Masters Africa Competition.

Kaweesi was awarded for his piece entitled 'Interdependence' which featured two smiling boys hugging, birds, and a bird nest in a surrealist representation of harmonious co-existence.

Nigerian artist Joseph Akpan emerged as the regional winner for Africa while South African artists Zolani Makibi and Nhlakanipho Mkhize came second and third respectively.

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, organise the Bic Art Master Africa an annual ball pen art contest which is now in its sixth year.

The Bic Art Masters Africa competition, launched in South Africa in 2017, expanded across Africa in 2019 and to the Middle East in 2021. Its goal is to provide a platform for emerging artists to express their creativity and share stories through Bic ballpoint pen drawings.

With the theme; "Ubuntu Together (One Africa)" - an African philosophy that stresses our interdependence and shared humanity, this year's edition called on artists to illustrate the strength found in community bonds and collective harmony.

Selection of the winners was by an expert judging panel of the entries comprising Josué Comoe, Valérie MANOUVRIER, Alix Dufour, and Ugandan surrealist artist Gayi Eric "Erimarz art".

Akpan, who came first for his entry titled, "Stronger Together," received a $2,000 cash prize, a personalised virtual gallery developed by BIC, and the chance of getting featured in the La BIC collection of Art, while Makibi and Mkhize, the second-place and third-place prize winners, receive $1,000 and $500 cash prizes respectively.

In addition to the regional winners, six national winners each received a $500 cash prize. The national winners are Kaweesi Mesearch of Uganda, Zolani Makibi of South Africa, Joshua Makinde of Nigeria, Hassan Maachour of Egypt, Kouakou N'garan of Ivory Coast, and Emmanuel Wandera of Kenya.

"We are proud of running Art Master Africa for the sixth year in a row. The competition has come a long way, starting in South Africa in 2017 and expanding into the wider region. It has brought to life phenomenal talent from across the region and is a testament to our commitment to unleashing creativity using writing tools and living up to our vision of bringing simplicity and joy to everyday life through our products," Gregory Alibaux, Art Master Africa custodian, and Marketing Director for Middle East and Africa at BIC, shared. "We continue to be in awe every year after seeing the submissions we receive from the region, and we are confident that we will continue to help more talent surface through this flagship competition."

Speaking on the artwork received, Gary Eric, one of the Judges, said, "The artworks we received are a testament to the incredible talent and creativity on the African continent. Each piece reflects artists' talents while connecting to the broader message of unity and harmony across African communities. As the judging panel, we were very impressed with this year's submissions."

Local media reported that Kaweesi, who has done odd jobs including riding boda-boda; the motorbike taxi, and as a worker on house building and painting projects, is a self-taught artist.

Local media, the Nile Post, reported that upon receiving the cash prize, Kaweesi said he plans to invest in materials to continue his artwork and grow his career.

"I will use this money to buy the supplies I need for my art, so I can generate more income," he reportedly said.

Victor Wandera, the Bic Marketing Manager, explained that the theme aimed to encourage artists to showcase the philosophy of Ubuntu, which underscores the power of connection and community.

Immaculate Akiror, the Marketing Manager at African Queen, a distributor of Bic products, emphasized their commitment to nurturing talent.

She said the initiative offers opportunities for both skilled and unskilled artists to showcase their creativity through themed art competitions.

Akiror praised Kaweesi for his exceptional creativity, noting that his achievement could transform his life forever.