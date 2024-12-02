Zimbabwe: Chevrons Lose T20 Series Opener to Pakistan

2 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

AFTER losing 2-1 in the three match One Day International (ODI) against Pakistan, which ended last week, the Chevrons kicked off their T20 series campaign with a 57-run defeat at Queens Sports Club Sunday.

Zimbabwe's poor performance with the bat saw them failing to reach Pakistan's set target of 165 runs in 20 overs, which was posted in the first innings.

Once again Chevrons' over reliance on Sikandar Raza cost them as the all-rounder was eliminated with 38 runs off 28 balls in the 12th over leaving the team on 95 runs for five.

Zimbabwe was let down by the middle and lower batting order after Raza and Tadiwa Marumani's partnership which posted 55 runs was breaked upon Marumani's dismissal in the 9th over leaving the team with 77 runs for 2, only for the team to be all out in the 15th over with 108 runs.

The Chevrons will be hoping to redeem themselves in the second T20 match scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue before the final match Thursday.

For Pakistan the three match T20 series is part of its road to recovery after a white-wash against Australia in November.

