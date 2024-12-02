Kenya's Tourism Star Shines Globally As Twiga Tours Wins Prestigious Award Amidst Economic Upheavals

Nairobi — Efforts to bolster Kenya as the best tourist destination has been boosted despite the upheavals facing the tourism sector including global economic crises and heavy taxation.

Twiga Tours, one of Kenya's leading tour operators, has secured the prestigious World's Leading Tour Operator Award for 2024, cementing Kenya's place as a top global destination.

Tourism accounts for nearly 10% of Kenya's GDP, and accolades such as these reinforce the country's reputation for quality, which is crucial as it competes against emerging safari destinations globally, including countries in the Middle East replicating safari experiences.

This recognition, awarded after Twiga Tours also won Kenya's Leading Tour Operator, Tanzania's Leading Tour Operator, and Africa's Responsible Tourism Award, highlights the nation's growing prominence in the competitive global tourism industry.

Shazmin Minaj,CEO of Twiga Tours, described the accolade as a testament to not just the company's efforts but also to Kenya's broader appeal as a world-class tourism hub.

"Winning on the global stage shows that we are excelling not only in Africa but globally in terms of product quality, service delivery, and guest experiences.This recognition puts both Twiga Tours and Kenya on the global map as a world-class operator and destination,"she stated.

The award signifies more than just Twiga Tours' success--it underscores Kenya's position as a must-visit destination which has elevated the country's global image.

Known for its breathtaking landscapes, iconic wildlife, and rich cultural heritage, the country has seen a surge in international bookings.

The global recognition could act as a magnet for future investments in Kenya's tourism infrastructure and help attract even more discerning travelers seeking exceptional safari experiences.

Forward bookings for 2025 and 2026 remain robust, but Minaj emphasized the importance of making Kenya a year-round destination to reduce reliance on peak seasons.

"People are always looking at where they're getting value for money, where they're getting an exceptional experience as well. And so this is an area we need to look at. How do we ensure Kenya becomes an all year round destination?"Minaj posed.

Despite the celebration, Minaj voiced concerns about looming challenges that could impact Kenya's competitiveness.

She pointed to proposed government policies, including Value-Added Tax (VAT) on tourism services, as a potential threat.

In the Tax Amendment Bill 2024 currently under public participation before the Finance Committee chaired by Molo MP Kimani Kuria it has proposed to remove VAT exemptions for tour operators, national park entry fees, and locally assembled vehicles used to transport tourists.

With Kenya already being more expensive than competitors, additional taxes on park fees, accommodation, and operator services could price us out of the market," she warned.

Additionally, the prevalence of unlicensed operators and the rise of online travel platforms that bypass local taxation pose further risks to established local operators like Twiga Tours, which reinvest profits into the Kenyan economy.

"How do we ensure we're able to compete with online travel agents who also don't contribute to the local economy with taxation or with taxes? How do we ensure that we are competitive enough to keep our staff employed, because, as if there's an impact, the first thing we look at is downsizing,"Minaj remarked.

Twiga Tours' win also shines a spotlight on the company's sustainability efforts and community projects, which contributed to its recognition as Africa's Responsible Tourism Award winner.

Under several partnership Foundation, the company supports education initiatives, environmental conservation, and community health projects.

Programs include building school infrastructure, running feeding programs, and organizing tree planting and cleanup drives.

A particularly innovative project for 2025 involves recycling materials like tire covers into school bags and shoes for children in impoverished areas.

These initiatives align with global trends toward sustainable tourism and responsible travel, further elevating Kenya's image as a forward-thinking destination.

As Twiga Tours and the broader tourism sector prepare for 2025, the focus is on maintaining growth while adapting to market dynamics.

Twiga Tours is also expanding its offerings to cater to regional and local travelers, aiming to replicate the world-class safari experience for Kenyans while re-establishing itself as a premier travel agency for outbound travel.

However, as the country celebrates, stakeholders must address challenges like taxation and regulatory inefficiencies to ensure Kenya remains a competitive and sustainable destination for years to come.

"Kenya is competing on a global stage. There are many other Safari destinations in the world. There are many other alternative holiday types in the world as well.As the government thinks about legislation and taxation for the tourism industry, they need to take into account what are the options that clients have,"Minaj emphasized.

In 2003, Twiga Tours made an entry into the travel sector making all travel arrangements such as airline tickets, international holidays, and business travel bookings for the leisure and business traveler.

Twiga Tours is famed for being the first company to do a bush breakfast in Kenya, now a product being offered across the industry mainly by hotels and camps in parks.

Another unique experience the company offered was in 1987 when it planned one of the first-ever weddings on a hot air balloon over the vast plains of Maasai Mara.