South Africa: Benoni Flying Squad Arrests and Recoveries

On Tuesday 26 November 2024, Benoni Flying Squad members arrested one suspect and recovered suspected stolen goods.

Members patrolling Actonville at around 09:00 on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, stopped a white Hino truck transporting scrap metal in Lancaster Road. Upon inspection they found copper cables suspected to be stolen hidden under the scrap metals. The 37-year-old driver was immediately arrested, the truck impounded and the copper with an estimated value of around one hundred and fifty thousand Rand (R150 000.00) handed in as exhibit.

Investigation continues.

The suspect will be appearing in the Benoi Magistrate's Court facing charges of possession of suspected stolen goods.