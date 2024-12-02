South Africa: Benoni Flying Squad Arrests and Recoveries

2 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

On Tuesday 26 November 2024, Benoni Flying Squad members arrested one suspect and recovered suspected stolen goods.

Members patrolling Actonville at around 09:00 on Tuesday, 26 November 2024, stopped a white Hino truck transporting scrap metal in Lancaster Road. Upon inspection they found copper cables suspected to be stolen hidden under the scrap metals. The 37-year-old driver was immediately arrested, the truck impounded and the copper with an estimated value of around one hundred and fifty thousand Rand (R150 000.00) handed in as exhibit.

Investigation continues.

The suspect will be appearing in the Benoi Magistrate's Court facing charges of possession of suspected stolen goods.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.