South Africa: Three Suspects in Court for Stealing and Slaughtering Four Cattle

press release

Police in Mondlo have arrested four suspects after they were found with carcasses of four cattle which were reported stolen from a kraal at Mvunzini area in Mondlo on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

After the matter was reported to the police, a team comprising of Crime Prevention and Community Service Centre officers, spearheaded by detectives conducted an operation at Madresini area. During the operation the three suspects were found in possession of four carcasses of the suspected stolen cattle.

The suspects, aged 27, 38 and 39, are set to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of suspected stolen cattle and stock theft.