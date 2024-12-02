South Africa: Three Suspects in Court for Stealing and Slaughtering Four Cattle

2 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police in Mondlo have arrested four suspects after they were found with carcasses of four cattle which were reported stolen from a kraal at Mvunzini area in Mondlo on Thursday, 28 November 2024.

After the matter was reported to the police, a team comprising of Crime Prevention and Community Service Centre officers, spearheaded by detectives conducted an operation at Madresini area. During the operation the three suspects were found in possession of four carcasses of the suspected stolen cattle.

The suspects, aged 27, 38 and 39, are set to appear in the Vryheid Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of suspected stolen cattle and stock theft.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.