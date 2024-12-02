South Africa: Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit Traces and Arrests Four (4) for ATM Bombing and Possession of Illegal Live Ammunition

2 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)

On Thursday, 28 November 2024, at approximately 23:00, the Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) acted on critical information regarding wanted suspects involved in a series of ATM bombings linked to cases under the jurisdiction of Orlando SAPS.

The AGU members swiftly proceeded to multiple addresses along Jolobe Street and Hlatshwayo Street in Orlando East.

At the first location, AGU members encountered an unknown male inside a Mitsubishi vehicle. After introducing themselves, the AGU members requested identification, confirming that the individual was one of the wanted suspects. The vehicle was seized for further investigation, along with both of his cellphones.

The AGU team then proceeded to a second address along Hlatshwayo Street, where another male opened the door. Upon identification, he was confirmed as another wanted suspect in connection with multiple ATM bombings and was promptly arrested.

Continuing their operation at the same address, AGU members located a third wanted suspect, who was also arrested.

The investigation led to yet another address along Hlatshwayo Street, where AGU members encountered a male who consented to a search of his room. Although he initially denied owning a firearm, the AGU members discovered three live rounds of ammunition during the search. Upon questioning, the suspect admitted that the ammunition belonged to him, despite not possessing a firearm. He was subsequently arrested for possession of illegal live ammunition.

All four (4) suspects, aged 22, 35, 36, and 41, were detained. They face serious charges, including ATM bombing and possession of illegal live ammunition. They are expected to appear before the respective court soon.

The Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit Commander, Brigadier Maphoto encourages the public to continue collaborating with the SAPS by providing information that can assist in the arrest of those involved in criminal activities by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or alternatively by downloading the MySAPS App onto any smart device. Reporters have the option to remain anonymous when providing tip-offs.

