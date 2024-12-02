South Africa: Police Seized Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Worth More Than R66 Million During Mullti-Disciplinary Takedown Operation in Johannesburg

press release

This week, the South African Police Service (SAPS), alongside its crime-fighting partners, seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg.

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

The takedown was led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit joined by the Gauteng Provincial Counterfeit Goods Unit, SAPS' Operational Response Services (ORS), Crime Intelligence, SAPS' Chemical Control Unit, Commercial Crime Investigations, Department of Home Affairs, Department of Agriculture, South African Revenue Services (SARS), Customs, Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens and private security.

Executing a search and seizure warrant, the team targeted a shopping mall and a self-storage facility on Tuesday, 26 November 2024 at the corner of Wemmer Jubilee and Heidelberg Roads, Johannesburg CBD.

More than 190 000 counterfeit and illicit items were seized, including; clothing, shoes, belts, cosmetics, cigarettes and liquor. Also among the seized items were illicit pharmaceuticals, such as skin lightning products.

Moreover, the team also confiscated bottles of illicit poison which were found inside the storage facilities among other consumable items.

Officials from the Department of Agriculture assisted the team in identifying these illicit poisonous products in a concerted effort to address food borne illnesses.

The SAPS, along with its partners, is committed to eradicating the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods to safeguard consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country.