Kenya: Nairobi Ranked Sixth Most Attractive African City

Nairobi — Nairobi has been ranked 6th among the top 30 most attractive cities in Africa by The Africa Report and its sister magazine, Jeune Afrique.

The ranking assessed African cities based on quality of life, infrastructure and housing, employment and economic opportunities, essential services, and foreign direct investment.

Cape Town secured the top spot due to its exemplary governance, economic appeal, and natural environment.

Kigali followed in second place for its high quality of life, while Johannesburg ranked third despite security challenges, thanks to its status as an economic hub.

Casablanca and Rabat ranked fourth and fifth, reflecting Morocco's balance between economic growth and quality of life.

Nairobi was ranked 6th, ahead of cities like Alexandria, Cairo, Abidjan, and Accra.

"The ranking of Africa's 30 most attractive cities employs a unique methodology with a 360° evaluation, going beyond traditional economic indicators. It examines cultural, social, environmental, and practical aspects of the cities assessed," the magazine stated.

With a population of 5.5 million and an annual growth rate of 4%, Nairobi is one of Africa's fastest-growing cities.

Its growth is driven by high birth rates and migration as people seek employment opportunities.

By 2050, 900 million Africans are expected to live in urban areas.

However, this rapid urbanization poses challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, poor urban planning, and housing shortages, underscoring the need for strategic solutions.