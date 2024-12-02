South Africa: Climate Change Needs Assessment and Response Plan Toolkit 2024

analysis

Fostering Climate Resilience Through Public Participation

This toolkit is a practical climate action resource for South African municipalities. It offers a step-by-step guide for creating public participation and a detailed climate change needs assessment and response plan (CCNAP).

Though initially developed for municipalities, the toolkit has been designed to be accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned climate champions. It is adaptable, can be used in parts, as a whole, or customised to fit specific needs. With the overall goal of fostering stakeholder engagement and action, the CCNAP toolkit is a compendium of tools. A one-stop starter pack, for beginning fresh or building on previous work. It draws from key lessons learned through the Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate

Change Champions (FIGCC) project, the Let's Respond Toolkit, and the Green Book, which informed the Witzenberg Climate Change Needs Assessment and Response Plan. It also incorporates international best practices. The content and methodologies support research, workshops, training, and strategy development. Since climate action requires a collective commitment, this toolkit has placed particular emphasis on building meaningful public participation.

With this CCNAP toolkit, both municipalities members and community members can inspire and empower others to not only adapt to climate change but to collectively work toward a sustainable future for all.