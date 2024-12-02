South Africa: Climate Change Needs Assessment and Response Plan Toolkit 2024

2 December 2024
Democracy Works (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mira Dutschke

Fostering Climate Resilience Through Public Participation

This toolkit is a practical climate action resource for South African municipalities. It offers a step-by-step guide for creating public participation and a detailed climate change needs assessment and response plan (CCNAP).

Though initially developed for municipalities, the toolkit has been designed to be accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned climate champions. It is adaptable, can be used in parts, as a whole, or customised to fit specific needs. With the overall goal of fostering stakeholder engagement and action, the CCNAP toolkit is a compendium of tools. A one-stop starter pack, for beginning fresh or building on previous work. It draws from key lessons learned through the Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate

Change Champions (FIGCC) project, the Let's Respond Toolkit, and the Green Book, which informed the Witzenberg Climate Change Needs Assessment and Response Plan. It also incorporates international best practices. The content and methodologies support research, workshops, training, and strategy development. Since climate action requires a collective commitment, this toolkit has placed particular emphasis on building meaningful public participation.

With this CCNAP toolkit, both municipalities members and community members can inspire and empower others to not only adapt to climate change but to collectively work toward a sustainable future for all.

Read this report on Democracy Works.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Democracy Works. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.