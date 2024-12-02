South Africa: Five Suspected ATM Bombers Killed in Shootout With Police in Emalahleni

Five suspected ATM bombers have been killed and one arrested during a shootout with police in Emalahleni, in Mpumalanga.

The suspects were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with the Tactical Management Operational Section (TOMS) of the Hawks, the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) Special Task Force (STF), and Falcon Risk Security in the early hours of Monday.

National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said the team was following up on information received regarding a potential ATM bombing in the Witbank area.

"Information was operationalised leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni where the group was reported to be converging at an alleged safe house. The multi-disciplinary team were strategically posted to be on the lookout for the white Toyota Hilux received in the intelligence information.

"The identified vehicle was spotted driving out from the area and when the team attempted to stop the vehicle, suspects opened fire, and a shootout ensued. Five suspects were fatally wounded and one injured," Lebeya said.

Lebeya said a R5 rifle, a hunting rifle with a scope, and three 9mm pistols, as well as explosives, were recovered on the scene.

The bakkie in which the suspects were travelling in, was subject to further investigation.

Lebeya has commended the work of the law enforcement agencies.

"A call is made to potential robbers to withdraw from such activities as this always attracts dire consequences. The team shall always be on alert," Lebeya said.