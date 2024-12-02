South Africa: KZN Announces Bold Interventions to Tackle Food Poisoning, Spaza Shop Safety

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has outlined a series of government interventions in a bid to curb food safety challenges affecting vulnerable communities across the province.

This follows weeks of heightened reports of food poisoning incidents, particularly impacting children.

Outlining a series of government interventions during a media briefing recently, Ntuli said the provincial government commits to tackle the root causes of the problem, which include poor regulation of the informal food sector, inadequate hygiene standards and insufficient waste removal systems.

"The safety and health of our communities, especially our children, are priorities we cannot compromise on. We are moving swiftly to implement measures that will restore public confidence in the safety of our food supply," Ntuli said.

Steps to improve community safety

Ntuli said the provincial government is rolling out a multi-pronged approach to address the issue, through interventions, including enhanced monitoring and inspections; trader education and awareness campaigns, strengthened municipal oversight; community collaboration, and coordination with national efforts.

Through enhanced monitoring and inspections, a provincial task team, in collaboration with local municipalities, will conduct routine inspections and surprise spot checks at spaza shops and informal food outlets to enforce compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

The provincial government will also launch a campaign to educate informal traders about food safety practices, waste management, and the importance of adhering to licensing requirements.

To strengthen municipal oversight, Ntuli said the municipalities will play a significant role in enforcing the newly gazetted by-law, ensuring that all food outlets meet safety and hygiene benchmarks.

"Communities are encouraged to report unsafe practices and suspicious food products to local authorities. This feedback will help officials take swift action against non-compliant vendors. The province will align its strategy with the national government's initiatives, ensuring that local interventions complement broader regulatory efforts," Ntuli said.

The Premier's briefing follows the national government's gazetting of a draft municipal by-law aimed at standardising food safety regulations across municipalities. The by-law seeks to address critical gaps in oversight and provide a consistent framework for monitoring spaza shops and informal food outlets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recent food poisoning incidents have highlighted systemic challenges in the informal food sector, where regulation and enforcement have been uneven. Children, particularly those relying on meals purchased at or near schools, have been disproportionately affected.

While acknowledging the severity of the crisis, Ntuli expressed optimism about the steps being taken.

"These interventions are not just reactive but designed to create a lasting solution that prioritises public health," the Premier said.

He also called on all stakeholders, including informal traders, law enforcement agencies, and municipal officials, to work together to ensure food safety standards are upheld.

"Protecting the health of our people is a shared responsibility. Together, we can safeguard the lives of our children and restore trust in the food sector," Ntuli said.

The provincial government has vowed to closely monitor the implementation of the measures, with plans to evaluate progress and address shortcomings.

Ntuli said public feedback will be central to refining the province's approach and ensuring its effectiveness.

"KwaZulu-Natal's efforts to tackle food poisoning and spaza shop safety represent a broader commitment to improving the living conditions and well-being of its citizens. The measures announced signal a proactive stance in addressing challenges that have long plagued the informal food sector, with a firm focus on public safety and health," Ntuli said.