Zimbabwe: Sponsor Power Behind Simba Bhora's Success

As the party mood continues to engulf the mining and farming town of Shamva following Simba Bhora's triumph in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the jubilation has spilled into the corridors of one of their unsung corporate partners.

Simba Bhora surprised everyone, including themselves, by going on a fairy-tale run that landed them the ultimate prize on the domestic scene in only their second season in the elite league.

Although the club was founded in 2008, its turning point seems to have been in 2023, when it entered into a strategic partnership with cigarette manufacturer Pacific.

When skipper Walter Musona struck the winner in a match against Arenel Movers, which sealed the championship, wild scenes of celebration erupted as the title brought pride to the people of Shamva and Mashonaland Central province.

As Simba Bhora's principal sponsor, Pacific was reliving the glorious moments that its involvement with football has brought it over the years.

Early in 2023, Pacific entered into a partnership with Simba Bhora to become the club's primary sponsor ahead of their Premiership debut.

Pacific's support has historically boosted numerous elite teams in Zimbabwean football, including giants Dynamos and Highlanders, whom the company backed using its Storm and Breeze brands.

It was during the time they had the Pacific deal that Dynamos ended a 10-year barren spell to reclaim the league championship in 2007 when they were under the tutelage of the late David Mandigora.

They also won the title in 2011 under Kalisto Pasuwa, with Pacific being a key factor in the financial support system of the club.

Another local football colossus -- Highlanders -- had some fine moments on the back of Pacific Breeze's support in 2011.

In that year, Bosso won the Independence Trophy, famously known as the Uhuru Cup; and the Bob Super Cup.

Then, as now, Pacific's involvement in sports sponsorship has provided clubs like Simba Bhora with the financial resources, facilities, and professional management necessary to compete at the highest level.

Pacific spokesperson Kudakwashe Chiutsi expressed her company's admiration for Simba Bhora's resilience and determination throughout the season in which they had to fend off the challenges of FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds, who finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

"It has been an honour working with Simba Bhora. The resilience and determination they showed throughout the season has paid off," she said.

"We look forward to more wins. They have stormed to victory."

The company is now expected to anchor Simba Bhora's debut in the CAF Champions League, where they will be representing Zimbabwe.

Apart from football, Pacific has been involved in rugby, snooker, and basketball.

The firm has also backed those in the entertainment industry, including local musician Saint Floew and teams in the Magusheshe burnouts.

Now, it believes Simba Bhora's rise is a triumph that resonates beyond their hometown of Shamva and highlights the limitless possibilities for other small-town teams.

This proves that grassroots talent, combined with robust backing from corporate sponsors, can defy the odds and challenge established clubs in the league.

"Fans are celebrating not just a trophy but a story of resilience, community pride, and the belief that strategic sponsorship can unlock the full potential of Zimbabwe's soccer teams. Simba Bhora's success, a journey steered by the leadership of owner Simba Ndoro, shines as a beacon of hope for Zimbabwean football," said Chiutsi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a reminder to companies nationwide of the lasting impact that they can make by investing in local sports, arts and culture, empowering communities and making dreams possible."

With the premiership victory, Simba Bhora joined the ranks of Zimbabwean champions and inspired a new generation of players and fans to dream more, she said.

"As Simba Bhora steps onto the prestigious stage of the African club championships, they will face stiff competition from top-tier clubs across the continent. To navigate this challenging landscape and emerge victorious, robust sponsorship will be crucial," said Chiutsi.

Simba Bhora added another chapter to the local game when they became the first club to provide five players on the Castle Soccer Stars calendar in the history of the awards.