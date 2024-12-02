Zimbabwe: Zim Attains 95-95-95 HIV Milestone

Zimbabwe has attained the 95-95-95 goals in its fight against HIV/AIDS, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said yesterday at the World Aids Day commemorations held in Rusape.

Dr Mombeshora said the achievement of the target is evidence of the country's commitment to ending the AIDS epidemic by 2030.

The 95-95-95 targets, set by UNAIDS, aim to ensure that 95 percent of all people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those who know their status are on treatment and 95 percent of those on treatment have viral suppression.

"Zimbabwe's achievement of these targets is a significant step forward in the country's efforts to control the HIV/AIDS epidemic," he said.

The commemorations ran under the theme: "Take the rights path: My health, my rights, our responsibility".

UN resident and humanitarian coordinator Mr Edward Kallon, said this year's theme underscores the importance of human rights in the fight against AIDS.

He added that this observance finds itself amidst the ongoing 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, emphasising the intersection of gender equality and human rights with the fight against HIV.

"Empirical evidence points that young girls, women, commercial sex workers, and other key populations continue to bear the brunt of this epidemic, exacerbated by societal challenges like gender-based violence.

"Zimbabwe has shown remarkable progress in its fight against HIV, achieving significant reductions in new infections and expanding access to life-saving antiretroviral therapies (ART) with 95 percent of individuals living with HIV receiving treatment in 2023," he said.

However, Mr Kallon said achieving the goal to end AIDS by 2030 hinges on unwavering commitment to human rights and unfettered access to quality services.

National AIDS Council chief executive Dr Bernard Madzima, said even though Zimbabwe's response to HIV has recorded "tremendous progress and achieved the 95-95-95 targets, we continue to record new infections and people dying of AIDS".

"Over 15 000 new HIV infections and over 17 000 AIDS deaths were recorded in 2023, serving as a stark reminder that the epidemic remains vicious," he said.

United States Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Ms Pamela Tremont also noted the impressive progress made by Zimbabwe, but cautioned that the journey is not yet over. She called for collective efforts to sustain gains, accelerate responses and close gaps to end the epidemic for all groups living with HIV.