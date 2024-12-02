Zimbabwe: U.S.$500 000 to Transform Refrigeration Industry

Zimbabwe is moving into large-scale modern fridge production following a Government investment of US$500 000 into Capri Zimbabwe to ensure energy-efficient.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate and Wildlife Mr Washington Zhakata, told delegates at a workshop setting minimum energy efficiency standards in Mazowe last Friday, that the US$500 000 funding would enable Capri Zimbabwe to create energy-efficient refrigerators that meet contemporary global standards.

Capri Zimbabwe is in the process of installing new equipment, with the production of these advanced fridges expected to start before year-end.

Mr Zhakata said the development was part of the Government's strategy to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

He acknowledged that while Zimbabwe aims to decrease coal usage, achieving this goal is challenging due to existing high energy demands and an electricity deficit.

Zimbabwe has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent per capita by 2030.

"We cannot completely eliminate coal usage at this moment; we need time to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. High-performing appliances are essential for conserving energy," said Mr Zhakata, who is also the Director of Climate Change Management.

He emphasised the importance of a mindset shift to help people recognise that energy efficiency is crucial in mitigating climate change.

"Without energy efficiency, our demand for energy from Hwange Thermal Power Station remains high.

"Meanwhile, Hwange burns coal to produce energy, which is wasted during transmission and in domestic appliances," he remarked.

Mr Zhakata pointed out that a significant amount of energy has been lost because older stoves and fridges consume excessive amounts.

However, new energy-efficient appliances are available on the market, and the Government has mobilised resources to support Capri Zimbabwe with the US$500 000 investment.

He also disclosed that the Government is developing a Climate Change Management Bill aimed at facilitating transformation by making energy efficiency and carbon footprint reporting mandatory.

This Bill, along with the Energy Policy, Biofuels Policy and Climate Change Act, will work in tandem to reduce emissions and promote energy conservation.

A recent report shows that human emissions have warmed the climate by nearly 1,1 degrees Celsius since 1850 to 1900.

Green house gas emissions need to be cut by 43 percent by 2030. Due to human emissions, the years 2015 to 2024 have been be the warmest 10 years on record.

The loss of ice from glaciers, sea-level rise and ocean heating are accelerating, while extreme weather is wreaking havoc on communities and economies across the world, hence the need for nations to come up with measures that reduce the impact of climate change.

At the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, wealthy nations pledged US$300 billion annually by 2035 for climate finance so that developing countries can fight the impact of climate change.