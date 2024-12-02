Robocop, The Matrix, Frankenstein and The Terminator were cautionary tales about the repercussions of unchecked technological advancement. Science fiction warnings should be taken seriously; responsible AI practices should be promoted.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, commonly known as the 4IR, is no longer a concept set for the future, but is occurring now. The technologies that constitute the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, biotechnology and the Internet of Things (IoT), are transforming industries, economies and everyday life.

However, along with this transformation comes a significant number of challenges in terms of governance, ethics and social cohesion. The fact that many of these developments and challenges were predicted by science fiction several decades ago is a truly remarkable phenomenon.

Movies such as Robocop, The Matrix, Frankenstein (an adaptation of the novel by Mary Shelley), The Terminator, Iron Man and Star Trek did more than entertain us; they also served as a cautionary tale about the repercussions of unchecked technological advancement.

Today, as these imagined futures become more and more similar to our reality, the question arises whether we are prepared to govern this revolution responsibly. For all intents and purposes, these movies foretold the present.

Since the beginning of time, science fiction has served as a mirror, reflecting both the hopes and fears of humanity regarding the advancement of technology. Concepts such as robotic law enforcement and AI-powered vehicles were...