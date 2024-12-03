Morocco Elected Member of Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity's New Executive Office

2 December 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — Morocco was elected, on Monday in Cairo, as a member of the new Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council of Electricity for the 2024-2026 period.

The election took place on the sidelines of the 15th meeting of the Council, held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital. The Moroccan delegation was headed by the Moroccan Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Mohamed Aït Ouali, and included representatives from the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

The meeting was also marked by the launch of the Arab Common Electricity Market, a historic event reflecting the depth of Arab cooperation in this field.

The Arab Common Electricity Market, whose agreement was signed by Morocco, the State of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, Libya, Sudan and Yemen, represents a strategic step towards achieving Arab integration in electricity.

The launch of the Arab Common Electricity Market reflects the common Arab vision to foster energy cooperation, and opens a new phase to benefit from common electricity production and interconnection capacities, in the interests of the Arab peoples.

