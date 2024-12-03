Sudan: Armed Forces Reveal Detailed Information Confirming UAE's Involvement in Militia War

Portsudan — The Armed Forces (SAF) have revealed detailed documented information confirming the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) involvement and participation in the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia war on Sudan, indicating that the UAE provided the militia with advanced weapons including strategic drones and guided missiles that only countries possess.

SAF said, in a briefing provided by the Ministry of Defense to journalists in Portsudan on Monday, that the UAE provided RSF militia with (SGPR) drones that it obtained in 2015 from the Serbian company and other drones from the UAE Advanced Research and Technology Holding Company that it obtained in 2019.

The Armed Forces explained that these drones were shipped directly from the UAE to Om Jaras Airport in Chad and then delivered to the rebels, noting that experts from the UAE supervised the training of large numbers of mercenaries and rebels in the UAE and in locations in Khartoum and Darfur.

SAF showed with proven documents and reports that the UAE has been continuously supplying the militia with drones so far, stating that the UAE-based Fly Sky Airbus company carried out more than 50 flights in one month in 2021 from the UAE to a neighboring country.

The armed forces confirmed that they were able to completely neutralize these drones and shoot them down on various combat axes using advanced anti-aircraft and jamming devices, pointing out that the first version of the suicide drones is launched by a speeding vehicle, noting that its wing length is 3 meters, the maximum range is 400 km, its height is more than 1600 meters, and the explosive is a 120 mm artillery shell.

The armed forces confirmed that they were able to neutralize and strike all launch areas used by the rebel militia to carry out its attacks on safe sites and cities, indicating that the armed forces were able to deal with all drone attacks and shoot them down successfully, and these drones did not achieve any field success for the militia.

SAF said that after the failure of the first version of the suicide drone, the UAE provided the militia with a new type of large advanced drones, which it sent in large numbers through Chad and then to the Sudanese border during repeated shipments through the Adre border crossing, indicating that the latest drones are powered by a gasoline engine and carry 50 kilograms of explosives equipped with an anti-jamming device.

The armed forces pointed that the militia targeted new areas by launching suicide drones of the new type, targeting the cities of Atbara, Shendi, Omdurman and finally the city of Merowe, but it failed in all attacks and did not achieve its goals due to the success of anti-aircraft and jamming devices in shooting them down.