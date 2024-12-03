Sudan: Jabir Chairs Meeting of the Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement

2 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — The Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement held its fifth meeting on Monday, headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim, Chairman of the Committee.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the committee, Khalid Al-Aiser, said in a press statement that the meeting touched on a number of issues related to arrangements to assess the readiness of the banking sector, the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) and commercial banks ,for the currency replacement process.

Al-Aiser added that the meeting reviewed the preparations in the state in terms of security and banking arrangements and securing the central room and state rooms for the currency replacement procedures.

Al-Aiser said, "We reassure the Sudanese people that the currency replacement procedures are proceeding well on the security and banking levels," noting that the meeting discussed the role of the media in educating citizens about the importance of opening bank accounts and depositing money at the time that will be announced, noting that the start of the currency replacement process will be declared soon.

His Excellency stated that the committee has developed an integrated plan for the replacement process so that citizens are not harmed by the procedures.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.