Sudan: Jabir Chairs Meeting of the Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement

Portsudan — The Supreme Committee for Currency Replacement held its fifth meeting on Monday, headed by the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim, Chairman of the Committee.

The Minister of Culture and Information, the official spokesman for the committee, Khalid Al-Aiser, said in a press statement that the meeting touched on a number of issues related to arrangements to assess the readiness of the banking sector, the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS) and commercial banks ,for the currency replacement process.

Al-Aiser added that the meeting reviewed the preparations in the state in terms of security and banking arrangements and securing the central room and state rooms for the currency replacement procedures.

Al-Aiser said, "We reassure the Sudanese people that the currency replacement procedures are proceeding well on the security and banking levels," noting that the meeting discussed the role of the media in educating citizens about the importance of opening bank accounts and depositing money at the time that will be announced, noting that the start of the currency replacement process will be declared soon.

His Excellency stated that the committee has developed an integrated plan for the replacement process so that citizens are not harmed by the procedures.