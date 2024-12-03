Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From His Colombian Counterpart Apologizing for Some of His Country's Citizens' Participation in the War Alongside RSF Militia Against Sudan

2 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Youssef received a phone call on Monday afternoon from his Colombian counterpart, Mr. Luis Gilberto Murillo, which addressed bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, the Colombian minister offered his country's apology for the participation of some of his country's citizens in the war alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, expressing his condemnation of this improper behavior, pointing to the importance of cooperation between the two sides to ensure their return to their country.

For his part, the Foreign Minister expressed his surprise and sadness at the participation of Colombians in the war against the Sudanese people, stressing Sudan's readiness to consider the possibility of cooperating with the Colombian side to discuss how to address the matter in a way that preserves the friendly relations between the two countries and ensures preventing its recurrence in the future, stressing that the RSF militia has been classified as a rebellious and terrorist militia that has committed crimes and serious violations against civilians in Sudan.

