Zimbabwe: Construction of Temporary Mbare Market Takes Shape

Construction of the temporary traders' market at Mbare Musika in Harare is progressing well, with the contractor expected to hand over the finished structure by month end.

After that the contractor will focus on building the much larger and permanent three-storey market where the traders will eventually move.

Although designed to be a temporary solution, the new structure is set to become a hub for commerce and trade, embracing a new way of doing business that incorporates the use of the internet and technology.

The developments demonstrate that the Government is walking the talk on providing modern economic markets that meet Zimbabwe's goal of becoming an upper middle-income society by 2030.

At the site yesterday, builders were busy finishing the construction of load-bearing pillars that will support the structure's weight.

The builders were also working on the outer structures of the temporary market, with the contractor optimistic that by Friday they would have put up the roof.

Masimba Holdings chief executive, Mr Fungai Matahwa, said completion of the temporary structure will be before December 24.

"I am confident that the new temporary structure will be completed on schedule," he said.

"We are now completing the supporting structures, and by the end of this week, we will have constructed a shed. To make sure we meet our target, we are now working round the clock."

He said the project was not just about constructing a market, but creating a resilient trading hub that would enhance economic opportunities for thousands of people.

"We are prepared to complete this project at the earliest possible time. This historic marketplace has long been the heartbeat of Zimbabwe's informal trading sector," said Mr Matahwa.

"We also look forward to continuing to work with our partners. The renovation represents a significant step towards attaining the nation's Vision 2030."

A trader, Mr Tafadzwa Mutsigiri, said the market will bring relief to them.

"The completion of the market will help us to have a safe and reliable place for selling our wares without fear of municipal police."

Ms Virginia Mapiye, a food vendor, said the new market was an early Christmas present for the traders.