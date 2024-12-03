Zimbabwe: FAO Helps Farmers Adopt Drip Irrigation

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with the Government, is assisting communal farmers in Beitbridge to implement solar-powered boreholes, water harvesting techniques, and drip irrigation systems, as part of the Enhanced Resilience for Vulnerable Households in Zimbabwe (ERVHIZ) project.

The project is aimed at enhancing rural households' resilience to climate change and food shortages.

Drip irrigation is a micro-irrigation method that conserves water and nutrients by delivering water directly to plant roots, minimising evaporation. Traditionally, farmers relied on electricity from the national grid or diesel pumps for irrigation, but many are now shifting to solar-powered systems, which are easier to install and more durable.

Mr Masseuse Mocha, Beitbridge's agricultural extension services officer, said the FAO initiative has ensured 98 hectares of productive land is now on full throttle crop production in the district.

Key developments include the Mtetengwe Irrigation in Ward 7 where 22 hectares is under drip irrigation, with 3 843.5 metres of fencing and five boreholes having since been installed.

There is also the Aluwani Irrigation in Ward 5 which has 10 hectares under drip irrigation and 1 500 metres of fencing, and the Jalukange scheme that has 20 hectares under drip irrigation, while borehole drilling is ongoing.

The Ndambe Phase 2 Irrigation Scheme has 18 hectares, with trenching underway for the conveyance pipeline while Bili Irrigation Scheme has 15 hectares set for drip irrigation, with site handover pending.