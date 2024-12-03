Zimbabwe: 50,000 Cattle Die Due to Drought

The country has recorded over 50 000 cattle deaths due to water and food shortages triggered by last season's El Nino-induced drought, with the recent rains throwing a lifeline for the remaining livestock units.

Official data from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development indicates that from 2019 to 2020, the country lost an estimated 30 000 cattle to starvation with the Midlands region suffering the highest loss of 2 040 cattle.

The Government has been rolling out intervention initiatives that include supplementary feeding programmes, supplying drinking water, increased veterinary services and capacity-building training programmes for farmers.

Development partners are also mobilising feed and water to support critical areas.

Meanwhile, the Department of Veterinary Field Services director Dr Jairus Machakwa yesterday urged farmers to also monitor the increased risk of tick infestations, lice and internal parasites due to recent rains, which can lead to livestock disease outbreaks.

He noted that while the rains improved livestock's condition, farmers should still vaccinate their animals.

"Since September 2024, over 50 000 cattle have died, and in many areas, the body condition of the livestock remains very poor.

"The rainy season always brings with it a new lease of life for livestock production enterprises. The rains significantly improve drinking water availability while the natural veld offers lush and abundant grazing, which is of higher quality compared to the drier times of the year. However, the humid and sometimes hot weather also facilitates the proliferation of diseases and pests that threaten livestock health, production and productivity," Dr Machakwa said.

Diseases such as Theileriosis become more prevalent during the rainy season due to higher tick infestations.

Dr Machakwa emphasised the importance of farmers adhering to recommended dipping procedures and compliance with animal movement restrictions to curb the spread of tick-borne diseases (TBDs).

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) now produces vaccines for three TBDs: Theileriosis, Anaplasmosis (Gallsickness), and Babesiosis (Redwater).

He also stressed the need for farmers to vaccinate against other infectious diseases that include lumpy skin disease, anthrax and blackleg.