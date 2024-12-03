Angola: Joe Biden's Visit Is Highlighted in the International Media

Luanda — The visit to Angola by the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, starting this Monday, is deserving special attention in the international media.

In their news, media outlets from several countries mention the trip of the US Head of State to Luanda, considering it a "historic" moment for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The RFI headlines that "American President Joe Biden makes his last state visit to Angola".

He notes that this trip is dedicated to strengthening bilateral cooperation, with the Lobito Corridor at the center of the agenda. It is simultaneously the first visit by an American head of state to Angola and also Joe Biden's last trip abroad as president of the United States.

RTP highlights the fact that it is the first visit of a United States president to Angola and indicates that Joe Biden is carrying several investments and agreements to be signed with Angola - for the Lobito Railway Corridor, but also for the areas of health, food security and agriculture.

In turn, the África lusófona França writes that in the final stretch of his term, the US President, Joe Biden, will visit Angola, from December 2nd to 4th, with the aim of reinforcing economic partnerships and marking the creation of the first open access transcontinental rail network in Africa.

It also adds that during this trip the 'Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment' project will be formalized, which encompasses Angola and the G7 (group of seven largest Western economies), which aims to create the first transcontinental rail access network free in Africa.

The Voice of America (VOA) also announces Biden's visit to Angola and highlights the US President's commitment to the Lobito Corridor.

The VOA website also highlights that Joe Biden and João Lourenço will discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, climate and energy investments and the announcement of investment in the Lobito Corridor.

The meeting between the two statesmen is part of the celebrations of 30 years of diplomatic relations between Angola and the United States of America, which began on May 19, 1993, when former US President Bill Clinton made official the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Portuguese newspaper "O Publico" states that "Joe Biden begins his visit to Angola with funds in his portfolio", with the main focus on Corredor do Lobito, but also in areas such as health, food security or agri-business.

"Biden travels to Angola to fulfill his promise to visit Africa", reads the Portuguese newspaper "Exame", and in the development of the text it reports that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised to visit Africa during his term and he will do it 'in extremis'.

Bilateral Relations

Angola and the USA are strategic partners, with political-diplomatic and cooperation relations that have seen a notable increase over the past 30 years, enabling the signing of several agreements in the social, commercial and business domains.

The rapprochement with the Americans made Angola the third largest creditor of the USA with a debt that grew by 223% in the last seven years.

The arrival of João Lourenço to the Government, in 2017, led to a redefinition of the country's priorities in terms of relationships with the main world powers, with a more open approach to the United States of America (USA).

Therefore, Joe Biden's visit is a new window for attracting new American investors, who can take advantage of the improved business environment in Angola to diversify their investments. ART/DOJ