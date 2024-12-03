South Africa: Hundreds March in Joburg Demanding Water

Residents of Phumla Mqashi informal settlement say they're not getting enough water from trucks

About 500 protesters from Phumla Mqashi informal settlement in Johannesburg marched through Lenasia South to the civic centre on Monday, demanding a permanent solution to their water woes.

Last month, Johannesburg Water officials disconnected scores of illegal water connections from the settlement, sparking several protests.

Johannesburg Water confirmed that about 17,000 people live in the informal settlement, and said there had previously been water tanks there, but "due to the ongoing land invasions ... these tanks were vandalised".

Following the protest, the utility sent water tanks to the settlement, which are filled by water trucks. But residents say there is not enough water for every household.

Before the march on Monday, protesters blocked busy routes in the community including the Golden Highway and Sheffield Road. At the civic centre, there was a heavy police presence.

Community leader Alfred Mcunywa said they want Mayor Dada Morero to commit to timeframes for a permanent solution to the water situation.

"We want the mayor to tell us how long the Jojo tanks will be in Phumla Mqashi," he said.

Mcunywa said when Johannesburg Water officials heard about their planned march, they were told more water tanks would be delivered. "Why do we have to protest for the government to do the right thing?"

Mcunywa said they would approach the court to intervene if Johannesburg Water does not keep its promise.

In a statement, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said that 36 water tanks had been sent to the settlement, and said nine more would be added.

"Johannesburg Water remains committed to maintaining sustainable water management practices."