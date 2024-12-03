Sudan: Gavi, Save the Children and Unicef Collaborate to Strengthen Immunization Services in Sudan

press release

Gavi will provide US$ 23.4 million to support immunization for children living across Sudan, which hosts one the largest displaced populations in the world

The funding, provided via grants to UNICEF and Save the Children, is aimed at maintaining routine immunization, including through collaboration with local organizations to access hard-to-reach areas

Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, over 70% of health facilities in affected areas have become non-operational, leaving more than 3 million children unprotected and vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases

In a bid to boost child health in Sudan amid the ongoing conflict, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Save the Children and UNICEF are collaborating to support immunization efforts for children throughout the country.Since the outbreak of conflict in April 2023, over 70% of health facilities in affected areas have become non-operational, leading to a dramatic decline in vaccination rates. Millions of children under five are now at heightened risk of vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, malaria, pneumonia, diarrhoeal diseases and cholera, among others.

The collaboration will see US$ 23.4 million in funding from Gavi channeled through UNICEF and Save the Children Sudan, targeted towards reinforcing the country's National Emergency Immunization Plan and addressing the urgent need for vaccination as conflict continues to disrupt health services. The funding will also enhance operational capacity for vaccine storage and distribution through improved cold chain systems; and additional training for health care workers on outbreak detection and response. This new commitment brings Gavi's total support for vaccination in Sudan to US$ 112 million across 2023 and 2024.

"The circumstances of someone's birth should not determine their ability to access the life-saving power of vaccines. Indeed, there is an even more urgent need to prioritize access to immunization in conflict and humanitarian settings, where children and communities are most vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "The resilience and determination of health workers in Sudan inspires hope for a healthier future for Sudan's children. Gavi is committed to work alongside partners to continue to support their efforts."

Of the total funding, US$ 11.2 million will be allocated through UNICEF to implement various vaccination strategies in accessible states under the control of the Federal Ministry of Health. This will include outreach and mobile vaccination campaigns aimed at reaching vulnerable populations.

"As a founding partner of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF is proud to be working together with Gavi to provide access to life-saving vaccines in Sudan, and keeping children and communities safe. The Gavi partnership, combined with expertise of UNICEF, Save the Children and other partners on the ground, is critical in strengthening the immunization programmes in the country and addressing the urgent need for vaccination as the conflict continues to disrupt the provision of critical health and other services for children," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative for Sudan.

Save the Children Sudan will receive US$ 12.2 million to support immunization efforts in hard-to-reach areas, collaborating with local organizations such as International Medical Corps and Alight Sudan to strengthen routine vaccination programmes sustainably. Alight provides humanitarian support for refugees and other displaced communities, while International Medical Corps is involved in delivering essential health services; strengthening health systems; and providing nutritional, mental health and psychosocial support.

"Save the Children is deeply committed to safeguarding the health and future of Sudan's children, who face immense challenges due to the ongoing conflict. With Gavi's upcoming US$ 12 million funding, we are now poised to advance critical immunization efforts for children in hard-to-reach and underserved regions," said Mohamed Abdiladif, Country Director, Save the Children Sudan. "This funding will enable us, in collaboration with our partners and the Sudan EPI programme, to address the decline in immunization coverage by providing life-saving vaccines to areas often cut off from support, such as Kordofan and Darfur states. Continued investment in Sudan's health infrastructure is not just crucial - it is life-saving. Every dollar spent will directly support targeted, resilient strategies to protect children from preventable diseases and build healthier communities, even in these challenging times."

Current state of immunization in Sudan

With approximately 8 million people displaced from their homes and communities due to ongoing conflict, Sudan's routine immunization services have been severely impacted. National coverage for the third dose of diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis-containing vaccine (DTP3) dropped from 93% in 2022 to just 59% as of November 2023. The situation has been exacerbated by outbreaks of cholera, malaria, dengue, measles, rubella and vaccine-derived poliovirus.

Currently, around 3.3 million children under five are missing essential vaccinations (i.e. DTP-containing vaccines). In addition to the conflict, parts of the country have experienced flooding, as well as food security challenges further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in what is already one the largest displaced populations in the world.

However, amid the challenges, the Ministry of Health, Gavi, UNICEF, Save the Children, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network (EMPHNET) have continued to collaborate to roll out vaccination campaigns and drives in the most challenging of circumstances. These efforts have enabled the recent introduction of malaria vaccine into routine immunization, a measles and rubella vaccination campaign and a cholera vaccination campaign; and secured shipment of routine vaccines.

Commenting on the support, Dr Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Federal Minister of Health, Sudan, said: "We are deeply grateful for Gavi's remarkable flexibility and commitment during these challenging times. Their people-centered approach exemplifies how donors should respond in humanitarian settings, ensuring that no one is left behind. Immunization is an essential service that must continue, regardless of the circumstances. It is vital that all children in Sudan, especially those in hard-to-reach areas, have access to safe and effective vaccination services. The extraordinary efforts of our health workforce have been nothing short of miraculous, providing life-saving vaccinations for our children during these difficult times. Together, we harness the power of hope, which is limitless, as we strive to protect the future of Sudan."

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child and is committed to the children of Sudan. We never give up on finding solutions that provide immediate help to save the lives of children or provide durable support so that those children grow up with dignity, health and an education. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit https://www.unicef.org/sudan/

Save the Children - Sudan Country Office

Save the Children has worked in Sudan since 1983 and provides programming for children and families affected by conflict, displacement, extreme poverty and hunger. Many of the children and families we support are among the most vulnerable and hardest to reach. Today, we are one of the largest international NGOs in Sudan, providing a range of services to protect children's lives and rights. In 2023, we supported over 2.4 million people in Sudan with integrated health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education, child protection, food security and livelihoods programming, including 1.4 million people (979,000 were children) in our emergency response. https://sudan.savethechildren.net/