Sudan: Jabir Renews Sudan's Keenness to Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Those in Need

Portsudan — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim, renewed the Sudanese government's keenness and full commitment to work to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to those who deserve it and facilitate the job of relief teams and employees of organizations working in the humanitarian field.

During his meeting in his office in Portsudan on Monday with the European Union (EU) Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Ms. Annette Weber, His Excellency referred to the steps taken by the government regarding humanitarian work, represented in opening various crossings and local Sudanese airports to bring in humanitarian aid.

TSC Member briefed Ms. Annette Weber on Sudan's position and openness to all initiatives that would achieve security and stability, impose the sovereignty of the Sudanese state and preserve the dignity of the Sudanese people, stressing that the Jeddah platform is the reference that guarantees and preserves the rights of the Sudanese people by removing the terrorist militia from civilian objects and governmental and people's institutions.

Lt. Gen. Jabir said, "What happened on April 15 is a coup against the government and the implementation of malicious plans supported by external parties, calling on the European Union to pressure regional and international parties to stop the flow of weapons and mercenaries into Sudan.

For her part, the EU representative to the Horn of Africa expressed her appreciation for the efforts of the Sudanese government aimed at strengthening and supporting humanitarian action.