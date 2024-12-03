South Africa: Eskom Suspends Power Cuts to Johannesburg - South African News Briefs - December 03, 2024

Eskom Suspends Power Cuts to Johannesburg

Power utility Eskom has suspended its notice of potential power cuts to the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and City Power (CP), initially issued due to unpaid debts, reports IOL. CoJ owes Eskom R4.9 billion, with unpaid municipal bills nationwide amounting to R90 billion as of September 2024, significantly affecting the utility's finances. Eskom said it had tried to accommodate CoJ but could no longer sustain the debt without harming its operations. Daphne Mokwena from Eskom confirmed the suspension will allow time for an independent investigation, led by the Minister of Electricity and Energy, into an R3.4 billion overbilling dispute. A meeting on November 11 resulted in an agreement to appoint an expert to resolve the issue.

Eight-Year Delay on Bloemfontein Police Station

Renovations at the Park Road Police Station in Bloemfontein have been ongoing for eight years, costing taxpayers R62.8 million, according to Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson, reports IOL. The project, which began in 2017, has faced multiple delays due to poor performance by contractors. The initial contractor, Soaring Summit Development, ceded the project in 2019 to Ikaheng Plant Hire Developers, who also failed to proceed. In 2024, Mpfumelelo Business Enterprise took over but encountered further issues, leading to contract termination in April. The project remains incomplete.

New Bylaw to Regulate Tshwane's Informal Economy

The City of Tshwane is addressing widespread non-compliance among spaza shops, factories, and warehouses by drafting a new by-law to strengthen health, safety, and registration standards, reports SABC News. Over 1,000 non-compliant businesses have already been closed. Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya emphasized prioritizing locally owned spaza shops during the registration process, while many foreign-owned businesses struggle to meet requirements. The proposed by-law, open for public consultation, aims to protect public health, enforce compliance, and reserve certain economic activities for local entrepreneurs.

More South African news