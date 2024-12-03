Ethiopia to Mark 80th Anniversary of Chicago Convention Continental Level

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia, with the view of becoming the African aviation hub, will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation at the continental level, according to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

The 80th anniversary will be celebrated under the theme "Safe Sky, Sustainable Future ICAO80" FROM December 9-12, 2024, it was learned.

Briefing journalists today, Transport and Logistics State Minister Dhenge Boru said that Ethiopia is among the top African countries in the aviation industry and aspires to further excel.

He added that the event will bring together global and continental experts, companies and stakeholders of the sector.

Ethiopia was among the three African signatory countries of the Chicago convention, Dhenge stated, and added since the Ethiopian Airlines Group has proven its invaluable role in connecting Africa by providing with safe and reliable air transport.

The state minister emphasized that the event will have paramount role experience and technology exchange as well as accelerating the countries aspiration to becoming Africa's aviation hub.

The state minister stressed that Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority is working on a new vision to become the preferred and leading aviation center in Africa by 2035.

Showcasing new technologies of the aviation industry, panel discussions are included in the continental event, according to him.

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, Director General Getachew Mengiste on his part said that Ethiopia has bilateral aviation agreement with 114 countries and Ethiopian Airlines global flight destination has reached 141.

Ethiopia has 23 airports of which 4 are equipped with up to date international standards, he added.

The authority in accordance to its power and duty has been certifying aviation pilots and technicians, Getachew said, and added that the aviation has certified over 6,000 pilots and more than 8,000 technicians to date.

According to the Director General, the Ethiopian Airlines transports about 17 million passengers and 750,000 tons of cargo annually.