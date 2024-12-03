Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Vow to Elevate Their Cooperation in Various Sectors to Higher Level

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have vowed to elevate their cooperation in various sectors to a higher level and to collaborate effectively on bilateral and international issues to ensure mutual benefit.

Officials from the two countries held political consultation in Riyadh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arga and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji led the consultations.

The two sides agreed to elevate their cooperation in various sectors to a higher level and to collaborate effectively on bilateral and international issues to ensure mutual benefit.

On the occasion, both parties agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and to work together to expedite the implementation of draft agreements.