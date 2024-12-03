Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia Vow to Elevate Their Cooperation in Various Sectors to Higher Level

2 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia have vowed to elevate their cooperation in various sectors to a higher level and to collaborate effectively on bilateral and international issues to ensure mutual benefit.

Officials from the two countries held political consultation in Riyadh on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Mesganu Arga and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Engineer Walid Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji led the consultations.

The two sides agreed to elevate their cooperation in various sectors to a higher level and to collaborate effectively on bilateral and international issues to ensure mutual benefit.

On the occasion, both parties agreed to strengthen their bilateral relations and to work together to expedite the implementation of draft agreements.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.