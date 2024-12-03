Ethiopia: Taye Dendea Granted Bail By Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench

The Federal Supreme Court Cassation Bench has granted bail to former State Minister of Peace, Taye Dendea, during its session on 2 December 2024, according to his wife, Sintayehu Alemayehu.

Sintayehu told Addis Standard that the necessary processes for his release are currently underway.

Taye, who has been imprisoned since December 2023, was accused of violating the provisions of Article 251/C and Article 257/G of the 2004 Criminal Law. Allegations included that, while serving as State Minister of Peace, he disseminated "propaganda messages in support of anti-peace forces" and posted messages "expressing support" on his social media page.

Additionally, prosecutors accused Taye of violating the Firearms Act by possessing "unauthorized weapons," allegedly found at his former residence in Lideta Sub-city, Woreda 6, during a search.

On 6 August 2024, the Federal High Court Lideta Branch acquitted him of the first two charges, ruling that his social media posts and a media interview were within his constitutional right to express opinions. However, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charge of illegal firearm possession and directed Taye to prepare a defense.

Taye's bail grant follows a previous request for bail that was rejected by the Federal High Court and upheld by the Supreme Court. In its ruling on 4 September 2024, the Supreme Court noted that the charge carried a potential sentence of 8 to 25 years and that Taye might fail to appear in court when required if granted bail.