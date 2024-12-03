Mozambique: Fourteen Kilos of Hashish Incinerated in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office (PGR) has incinerated fourteen kilos of hashish found in the possession of four young men in Carioca neighbourhood, in the city of Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The incineration took place in coordination with the country's Criminal Investigation Services. However, the authorities refused to give any further details to the press about the destroyed drugs.

This incineration brings the amount of drugs destroyed this year by the justice authorities in Cabo Delgado to around 100 kilograms.

Almost every year, the justice authorities seize and incinerate drugs, and capture suspects, but until now, little or nothing has been known about the origin or the destination of the drugs and even less fewer about their owners.

Last July, the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS) urged the Mozambican Police (PRM) and the other competent authorities to step up investigations into drug trafficking networks in order to mitigate their impact on citizens, especially young people.