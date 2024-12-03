Mozambique: Fourteen Kilos of Hashish Incinerated in Cabo Delgado

2 December 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office (PGR) has incinerated fourteen kilos of hashish found in the possession of four young men in Carioca neighbourhood, in the city of Pemba, capital of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The incineration took place in coordination with the country's Criminal Investigation Services. However, the authorities refused to give any further details to the press about the destroyed drugs.

This incineration brings the amount of drugs destroyed this year by the justice authorities in Cabo Delgado to around 100 kilograms.

Almost every year, the justice authorities seize and incinerate drugs, and capture suspects, but until now, little or nothing has been known about the origin or the destination of the drugs and even less fewer about their owners.

Last July, the National Defence and Security Council (CNDS) urged the Mozambican Police (PRM) and the other competent authorities to step up investigations into drug trafficking networks in order to mitigate their impact on citizens, especially young people.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.