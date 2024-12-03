Mozambique: Terrorists Invade Chiúre but No Fatalities Reported

Maputo — A group of Islamist terrorists on Thursday invaded Mazeze Administrative Post, in Chiúre district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

During the attack, which took place last Thursday, in the Juravo community, the terrorists burned down houses and churches. However, according to Monday's issue of the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', they did not cause any fatalities or major damage because most of the residents had left the village.

As a result of the attack, more people were forced to move in search of safer places to hide in Chiúre town.

"Fortunately, no one was killed, but the attack did happen. The terrorists also had a few moments of conversation with an elderly man in his field on the banks of the Megaruma river, which divides the districts of Chiúre and Ancuabe', a source said.

According to the same source, the terrorists "didn't mistreat the old man, nor did they capture the village children, who had abandoned the area. They just talked to them while they charged their mobile phones and then drove off.'

The Islamic State propaganda media announced that, in addition to Juravo, its militants had attacked the community of Tacuane, also in the administrative post of Mazeze. They also claimed that in addition to the destruction of many homes of the population, whom they consider to be Christians, they destroyed four churches in the two villages.