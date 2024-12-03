Ethiopia: Ongoing Rehabilitation Training Offers Hope for Former Combatants in Tigray Region

Addis Ababa — Former militants from the Tigray region have expressed optimism that rehabilitation training will enable them to contribute to the country's development and peace efforts following the endeavors reintegrate them into society.

National Rehabilitation Commission (NRC) announced on 21st November 2024 that disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR) program for 75,000 former combatants in Tigray Region officially began in the presence of senior officials from the Federal Government of Ethiopia, the Tigray Regional Interim Administration, and representatives from international organizations.

Recall that President of Interim Regional Administration, Getachew Reda hailed the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate 75,000 former militants in Tigray Region for the first phase alone as a major breakthrough.

So far, 320 militants have completed their training at the Mekelle Rehabilitation Training Center and have returned to their communities. They have also received financial support from sustainable initiatives.

Currently, 640 former militants are participating in ongoing training sessions in Edaga Hamus and Mekelle,

Fitsum Atsibha, is one of the participants of the DDR program who shared his personal struggle of having to abandon his university education due to the conflict.

For Fitsum, expressed his joy in having rehabilitation training following the Pretoria peace agreement and what he calls it is a critical move for a better future.

Another former combatant, Medhin Gebremeskel highlighted the war's impact, particularly on women, that has resulted in significant loss and destruction.

Gebrehiwot Gebremichael, another beneficiary of the rehabilitation training center recalled the destruction due to a two-year long conflict in northern Ethiopia.

According to him, the rehabilitation program is vital in alleviating the psychological trauma and improving future prospects.

Zinab Cherkos also stressed the futility of war, advocating for peace and the lessons learned from past mistakes.

She believes that being provided rehabilitation training will empower them to lead productive social and economic lives upon their return.

The sustainable rehabilitation training programs at the Mekelle University Meles Zenawi Campus are seen as vital steps towards fostering development and peace in the region.

In this respect, the former militant participants of the rehabilitation training are eager to work collaboratively for the country's advancement and to address ongoing peace challenges.

Through these rehabilitation efforts, the former militants are said to prioritize peace and contribute positively to the nation's future.

Program Planning and Monitoring Director at the National Rehabilitation Commission, Colonel Belay Abebe confirmed ongoing support and monitoring for the former militants as they reintegrate into their communities.

The director also reiterated the Commission's commitment to facilitate the integration of 371,000 former combatants across seven regional states, with an investment of over 760 million USD over the next two years.