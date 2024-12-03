Angola: Namibe Catches Over 100,000 Tonnes of Fish

Moçâmede — Some 122,000 tonnes of fish were caught between January and November this year in the province of Namibe, an increase of 33,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The information was given to Angop by the director of the provincial office for Fisheries and the Sea, Piedade Gaonhe, who explained that of the aforementioned number, 96,000 tonnes are from artisanal fishing, 10,000 tonnes from semi-industrial fishing and 15,000 tonnes from industrial fishing.

He added that horse mackerel was the most caught species, accounting for 80%, followed by mackerel and sardines. According to the official, of the 1,507 vessels operating in the region, 630 are artisanal, each catching two thousand tonnes of fish per day.

During the first half of the year, he said, a turnover of around 38 billion kwanzas was recorded, with a total revenue of 80 billion kwanzas expected to be collected by December.

As for salt production, the director said that 10 thousand tons of salt were produced in the period in question, compared to six thousand tons in the same period the previous year. VR/ASS/TED/DOJ