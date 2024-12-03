Angola: Namibe Catches Over 100,000 Tonnes of Fish

2 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Moçâmede — Some 122,000 tonnes of fish were caught between January and November this year in the province of Namibe, an increase of 33,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

The information was given to Angop by the director of the provincial office for Fisheries and the Sea, Piedade Gaonhe, who explained that of the aforementioned number, 96,000 tonnes are from artisanal fishing, 10,000 tonnes from semi-industrial fishing and 15,000 tonnes from industrial fishing.

He added that horse mackerel was the most caught species, accounting for 80%, followed by mackerel and sardines. According to the official, of the 1,507 vessels operating in the region, 630 are artisanal, each catching two thousand tonnes of fish per day.

During the first half of the year, he said, a turnover of around 38 billion kwanzas was recorded, with a total revenue of 80 billion kwanzas expected to be collected by December.

As for salt production, the director said that 10 thousand tons of salt were produced in the period in question, compared to six thousand tons in the same period the previous year. VR/ASS/TED/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.