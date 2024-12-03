Angola: Cruise Ship Docks in Luanda With Over 1,900 Tourists

Luanda — A cruise ship named "Norwegian Sky" docked Monday at the Port of Luanda with 1,936 tourists of various nationalities for a period of nine hours.

These tourists are from Germany, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Brazil, China, South Africa and the United States.

The visit to the capital city includes a visit to the Miradouro-da-Lua, the Fortaleza de São Miguel, Palácio de Ferro, Baía de Luanda, among other tourist attractions.

The cruise departed from Lisbon/Portugal, heading to the Canary Islands, Madeira, Senegal and São Tomé and Príncipe.

On the occasion, the Brazilian tourist, Zuleide Porto, said it was her first time in Africa and she was eager to visit Angola.

"This warm welcome really shows that Angola is a brotherly people, with a culture very similar to that of Brazil," she stressed.

American tourist Diana Trusk said that despite having many Angolan friends, she had never had the opportunity to visit Angola, and that the cruise coincided with the day of the visit of American President Joe Biden.

"She hopes that the visit will contribute to strengthening relations between the US and Angola, given that the African country is stable and very promising," she stressed.

Cristiane Erica, a German national, admitted that she did not know much about Angola and highlighted the warm welcome with traditional dances.

The cruise is organized by the Trave-Gest Tourism Agency.

The Director General of the Tourism Agency, José Cabral, recalled that this is the second cruise ship to dock in the capital city of Luanda, after the first in June of this year, of American origin called "Serenad of the Seas", with 767 tourists of various nationalities.

The data indicates that this is the 51st cruise to call at Luanda, since 2012, as part of the promotion of tourism in the country. OPF/ASS/TED/DOJ