Egypt: Extensive Efforts to Contain Crisis of Oil Spill in Red Sea - Minister of Environment

As part of the Ministry of Environment's response to the cargo ship grounding crisis in Quseir, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad confirmed that significant efforts have been made over the past few days to address the situation.

On November 25, 2024, the Ministry of Environment announced that a cargo ship was grounded in Quseir and caused diesel spills in the surrounding waters and damage to nearby coral reefs.

In Monday statement, the Minister added that a committee, supported by the naval forces and in cooperation with the Red Sea Reserves team, the regional branch of the Environmental Affairs Agency, the General Petroleum Authority, and PetroSafe Company, has worked to contain the crisis, mitigate oil leakage, protect the marine environment, and safeguard tourist areas.

Despite numerous attempts to prevent the ship from sinking, including efforts to stabilize it, poor weather conditions and extensive damage to the ship's hull led to its eventual sinking.

Fouad explained that the ship sank after tilting to its right side and suffering numerous cracks, which made repairs impossible, particularly under the adverse weather conditions.

The naval forces and investigation authorities are continuously monitoring the situation, and the last members of the ship's crew have been safely disembarked and handed over to the authorities for the investigations.

To prevent further environmental damage, Fouad directed that readiness levels be raised, and teams be deployed to monitor the sinking's environmental impact.

These teams are working to prevent pollutant leakage and ensure that the oil does not reach the shore, deploying additional absorbent barriers to protect the marine ecosystem.

The Minister emphasized the ongoing coordination between the committee, the Ministry's Crisis and Disaster Management Department, and local authorities to prevent debris from reaching nearby beaches or tourist areas, ensuring both environmental protection and public safety.

Additionally, Fouad announced the launch of an ecosystem restoration program for the Red Sea and South Sinai, beginning in the Quseir area. This program will include continuous environmental monitoring, recovery rate assessments, and rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Egypt, with the goal of restoring the marine environment to its natural balance.