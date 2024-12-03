Rwanda: Global Negotiators Fail to Reach Agreement On Plastic Pollution Treaty

2 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Country negotiators on Sunday, December 1, failed to agree on a proposed treaty to tackle the global plastic pollution crisis after one week of talks in the South Korean city of Busan.

Rwanda and Peru introduced the proposal for an international, binding treaty to combat plastic waste, with support from dozens more countries.

Nearly 100 "high ambition" countries were calling for plastic production to be phased out. There were delegations from 175 counties.

The negotiations were supposed to be the fifth and final round to produce the first legally binding treaty on plastics pollution, including in the oceans, by the end of 2024.

The country delegations resolved to continue the negotiations next year.

More than 100 countries want the treaty to limit production as well as tackle cleanup and recycling, and many have said that it is essential to address chemicals of concern. But for some plastic-producing and oil and gas-producing countries, that crosses a red line.

For any proposal to make it into the treaty, every nation must agree to it.

Some countries sought to change the process so that the decisions could be made through voting, if consensus couldn't be reached and the process was paralyzed. India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait were among the countries opposed to the vote proposal, arguing that consensus was vital for an inclusive, effective binding treaty.

On Sunday, the last scheduled day of talks, the draft of the treaty still had multiple options for several key sections. Some delegates and environmental organizations said it had become too watered down. Some negotiators, including those from African countries, said they would rather leave Busan without a treaty than with a weak one.

Every year, the world produces more than 400 million tons of new plastic. Plastic production could climb increase by 70 percent by 2040 without policy changes.

Rwanda's lead negotiator, Juliet Kabera, who is Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), said she spoke on behalf of 85 countries insisting that the treaty be ambitious throughout, fit for purpose and not bound to fail, for the benefit of current and future generations.

Kabera said that Rwanda would only accept a treaty that has the strength, ambition and accountability to solve the plastic crisis.

Rwanda is pushing for a new dedicated multilateral fund with the capacity to support developing countries to achieve their obligation under the treaty, alongside mechanisms that could attract a broad base of finance to address plastic pollution.

Rwanda adopted a law that banned the production, import, sale, and use of plastic carry bags in 2008 and another banning single use plastic items in 2019.

