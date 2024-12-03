Somalia's Electoral Commission Elects New Chairman and Deputy

2 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Somalia has elected Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan as its new chairman, with Saaqada Abshir Garaad chosen as the deputy chairman. This key election is seen as a crucial step towards a democratic and transparent electoral process in the country.

In his inaugural address, Chairman Hassan committed to providing Somalia with a democratic election, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity. The ceremony, which took place with the Minister of Federal Interior and Reconciliation and other officials in attendance, was commended for its openness.

The commission is now poised to begin its mandate to facilitate direct and transparent elections, giving Somalis the opportunity to elect their leaders. MP Mahdi Mohamed Guuleed, speaking to national media, noted that the 18-member commission would elect its chairman and deputy internally to kickstart the preparation for one-person, one-vote elections.

"The election of the chairman of the electoral commission is being held today, so that their work of holding one-person, one-vote elections can begin," said MP Guuleed.

This development follows an overwhelming vote in both houses of the Somali Federal Parliament in support of the independent commission, solidifying the nation's commitment to a fair and democratic electoral future.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.