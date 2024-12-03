Somalia's Electoral Commission Elects New Chairman and Deputy

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Somalia has elected Abdikarim Ahmed Hassan as its new chairman, with Saaqada Abshir Garaad chosen as the deputy chairman. This key election is seen as a crucial step towards a democratic and transparent electoral process in the country.

In his inaugural address, Chairman Hassan committed to providing Somalia with a democratic election, emphasizing transparency and inclusivity. The ceremony, which took place with the Minister of Federal Interior and Reconciliation and other officials in attendance, was commended for its openness.

The commission is now poised to begin its mandate to facilitate direct and transparent elections, giving Somalis the opportunity to elect their leaders. MP Mahdi Mohamed Guuleed, speaking to national media, noted that the 18-member commission would elect its chairman and deputy internally to kickstart the preparation for one-person, one-vote elections.

"The election of the chairman of the electoral commission is being held today, so that their work of holding one-person, one-vote elections can begin," said MP Guuleed.

This development follows an overwhelming vote in both houses of the Somali Federal Parliament in support of the independent commission, solidifying the nation's commitment to a fair and democratic electoral future.