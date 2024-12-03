Uganda: Police Investigate Fatal Road Accident On Kampala-Masaka Highway

3 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Farish Magembe

Police in Greater Masaka have launched an investigation into a fatal road accident that occurred in Lukaya Town on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

The accident, involving a Bismikan bus and a motorcycle, claimed one life and left another person injured.

The collision happened at Bbajja Village when a Bismikan Isuzu bus, registration UAQ 631D, traveling from Kisoro to Kampala, struck a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration UFU 961R.

The motorcycle riders, identified as Mubiru Joseph and Denis Ssekabanja, were heading to Matanga from Road Toll Market to buy roasted chicken.

Mubiru was killed on the spot, while Ssekabanja sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ssekabanja recounted the ordeal:

"We were traveling on our side of the road toward Masaka when the bus, moving slowly behind us, suddenly collided with the motorcycle. Mubiru, whom I was riding with, did not survive," he narrated.

Police spokesperson for Greater Masaka, Twaha Kasirye, confirmed the incident and said preliminary investigations point to reckless driving as the cause.

"We condemn reckless driving, which is believed to have caused this tragic accident. The driver of the bus has been arrested and charged with reckless driving," Kasirye stated.

Kasirye also emphasized that law enforcement is intensifying efforts to curb road accidents in the region.

"While accidents on this highway have decreased, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. Any driver found endangering lives through reckless driving will face the full force of the law. We will not allow anyone to make this road a nightmare again," he vowed.

The Kampala-Masaka highway, one of Uganda's busiest roads, has been notorious for accidents, but recent crackdowns on reckless driving have led to improvements.

Police urged all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to traffic rules to prevent further loss of life.

