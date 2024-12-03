Uganda: PM Nabbanja Congratulates Nkooko Catholic Church Upon New Parish Status

2 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has congratulated the members of the Catholic Church in Nkooko, Kakumiro district, on being granted the long-awaited Parish Status.

The new parish, named "St Joseph's Nkooko Catholic Parish," was consecrated by the Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese, Rt Rev Kirabo Vincent Amooti.

"I congratulate members of the Catholic Church in Nkooko, Kakumiro district on being granted the long awaited Parish Status named 'St Joseph's Nkooko Catholic Parish'," Nabbanja said in a post on her X platform.

The Prime Minister expressed her optimism that the new parish will strengthen faith, promote peaceful coexistence, and unity, which she believes are essential elements in wealth creation.

"The parish will strengthen faith, promote peaceful coexistence and unity as major elements in wealth creation," she added.

