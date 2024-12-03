Kenya: Organizations Urged to Comply With Governance Frameworks for Effective Performance

3 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Organizations in both Public and Private sectors have been urged to ensure that governance frameworks put in place are fully implemented.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Performance and Delivery Management Eliud Owalo who was speaking at the 13th Champions of Governance (COG) Awards, held at the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of governance across all sectors.

The Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICPSK) organized champions of governance awards recognizing those who have aligned their operations with the core principles of effective leadership, transparency, and adherence to laws.

This year's ceremony highlighted the critical role that accountability plays in driving sustainable growth and development, with a strong call for all organizations, to uphold these standards.

Owalo, urged organizations to ensure that governance structures are not only established but also actively practiced.

He noted that transparency, stakeholder engagement, and effective communication are vital components for organizations to thrive in today's dynamic environment.

Among the standout performers at the awards ceremony was the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), which emerged as a key player in upholding governance excellence.

The agency earned several accolades, including 2nd Runner-Up in the Champions of Governance Award in the Public Service Category, First Runner-Up for the Chairman of the Year Award for Mr. Charles Karondo, and Second Runner-Up for the Corporation Secretary of the Year Award, awarded to Joyce Mukururi.

